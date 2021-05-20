The Stoloto lottery brand announced the launch of a competition in support of charitable projects that provide assistance to people with disabilities, children left without parents and other people in difficult life situations. This was reported in a press release received by Izvestia on May 20.

Acceptance of applications opens on June 1 of the current year. Non-profit and public organizations, institutions and foundations will be able to take part in the competition. To register for a grant, go to the competition website and fill out the form. Results will be announced on August 1st.

“Despite the fact that the pandemic [коронавируса] dramatically affected the lottery market, as well as the entire entertainment industry, we continue to pursue our goal of generating targeted contributions to support the development of physical culture and sports in our country, as well as maintain the pace of implementation of the corporate social responsibility program “- said the director of special and sponsor projects “Stoloto” Oksana Tubman.

At the moment, the company provides support to sports in Russia: in 2020 alone, Stoloto took part in more than 20 projects of various sizes. …

The main areas of Stoloto’s charitable activities are helping children, the elderly and the disabled. In recent years, the company has supported the House with a Lighthouse Foundation, the Konstantin Khabensky Foundation, the World Children’s Games of Winners for Children who have overcome cancer and many other major social projects.

Stoloto is the brand of the largest distributor of all-Russian state lotteries, which are held under the state supervision of the Federal Tax Service in order to support the development of physical culture and sports. Stoloto is part of the holding S8 Capital (owner Armen Sargsyan), which, in addition to the lottery distributor, includes other high-tech companies in the financial and telecommunications sectors