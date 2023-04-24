For five years, the winners of the lotteries distributed by Stoloto have transferred more than 34 million rubles to the Podari Zhizn charity foundation. This was reported by the press service of the distributor of all-Russian state lotteries.

It is noted that for the first quarter of this year, the winners sent 1.1 million rubles to the fund. To do this, they used the “Donate” button, which since 2018 has been in the personal account of users of the official website and the Stoloto mobile application.

Oksana Tubman, Director of Sponsorship and Corporate Social Responsibility at S8 Capital Holding (which includes Stoloto), said that in Russia lotteries have historically always been associated with charity, “they were a tool for raising funds to solve various social issues.” “Today, targeted deductions from state lotteries go to the development of sports in Russia. In addition, Stoloto systematically supports more than 25 different sports, sponsorship and charity projects from its own funds,” Tubman added.

According to her, “everyone can help children, and it is much more important for foundations that transfers be regular, albeit small.”

Director of the Podari Zhizn Foundation Ekaterina Shergova noted that “in five years, it was small donations from lottery winners that turned into those millions that helped the Foundation’s wards receive the most effective and modern treatment on time.”

Stoloto has been supporting the Give Life Foundation since 2015. In 2021, Stoloto financed the construction of one of the buildings of the Izmalkovo boarding house for children and their parents who come to Moscow for treatment from other regions of Russia. Thanks to the boarding house, an additional 230 children a year will be able to receive assistance at the Dmitry Rogachev National Medical Research Center for Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Immunology.

Since 2014, all lotteries in Russia have been state-owned, their organizers are the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Sports of the Russian Federation, and they are held under state supervision of the Federal Tax Service of Russia. State lotteries distributed by Stoloto (part of the diversified holding S8 Capital Armen Sargsyan), are a significant source of replenishment of the budgets of different levels of the Russian Federation in order to finance socially significant objects and events, including events for the development of physical culture and sports, elite sports and the system of training a sports reserve, thus making a commensurate contribution to improving the quality of life of Russians.