Officers from the National Police have recovered a stolen, luxury yacht, located in the Marina Alcaidesain the Línea de la Concepción (Cádiz).

Officers from the National Police have recovered a stolen, luxury yacht, located in the Marina Alcaidesa in the Line of the Conception (Cádiz).

The 66-meter-long yacht, worth 1,400,000 euros, was stolen in France. The French Gendarmerie, through the international cooperation program, Sirene, contacted their Spanish counterparts in Cádiz about the stolen vessel that they believe could be sailing in or around the Gibraltar Straits.

The National Police got straight onto it, scanning the coast and checking out ports and marinas where it might be moored. Soon, it was found in the Port of Marina Alcaidesa, tied up on one of the jetties. It had been abandoned there.

The yacht was thoroughly inspected and searched for DNA and fingerprints, the results of which came up with two suspects. Both men, who have extensive criminal records, now have arrest warrants issued in their names.

As soon as the police had finished with their inspection, they turned the vessel over to its rightful owners.

(News: Cadiz, Andalucia)