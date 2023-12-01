Stolen Vehicles: Over 18,000 Recoveries Thanks to LoJack | FormulaPassion

LoJack is a company with over 40 years of experience recovering stolen vehicles. An experience also certified by data, those for example that emerged during the speech at the meeting between law enforcement experts from all over Europe. Data that speaks for itself: from 2007 to today, thanks to the solutions developed by LoJack, well 18,500 vehicles they were recovered throughout Italy after the theft, for a total value of 545 million euros.

European problem

The company, which participated in the International Meeting “Motor Vehicle Crime” promoted by the Traffic Police in Rome, was able to bring these figures to the attention of representatives of the police forces from all over Europe. Why the question it’s not just Italian: by widening the borders, in fact, the problem affected over 700,000 customers in Europe, for a total of vehicles recovered in the world for a value of 1.4 billion euros.

Mesh technology

Numbers made possible as mentioned by the solutions developed by LoJack, recently enriched by technology Mesh, which allows all vehicles equipped with the LoJack Premium Touch system to report to the operations center the possible presence of other stolen vehicles nearby, obviously if equipped with the same technology. An additional element available to the police forces, who can already count on antennas LoJack scattered throughout the national territory that detect the signal in

radio frequency launched from the stolen car.

LoJack’s commitment

“In the daily fight against car thefts, in addition to our unique technology we can count on a operations center serving the customer at any time of the day and on a security team, made up of experts, which supports the Police Forces in the localization and recovery activities of the vehicle – commented Maurizio Iperti President EMEA LoJack – Thanks to these weapons LoJack today is able to recover an average of 8 out of 10 vehicles stolenleadership achieved on the field”.