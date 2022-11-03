It is yellow on theft of speed camera cameras in Sweden. It could seem the title of a streaming TV series or a noir with a Scandinavian setting and instead it is a mystery that the Stockholm authorities are wondering about. In particular, investigators are investigating an escalation of thefts of some specific components for speed control devices on the country’s rural roads. In the last 8 days they would have been targeted 70 speed cameras across Sweden and according to some, Russia is even behind the thefts.

The New York Times has in fact published a report that emphasizes the theft of Swedish speed cameras, with a first peak of events during the month of August and a second in October. In recent months, as many as 150 speed cameras have been damaged. The attention was immediately focused on vandalism, perhaps motorists seeking revenge after a fine too taken on a stretch of road traveled every day but the systematic and the frequency with which thefts occurred led the Swedish authorities to explore other hypotheses as well. Among these there would also be Russian drones, with cameras stolen from speed cameras that would be sold in Moscow to equip the reconnaissance aircraft. A somewhat singular thesis but which would also be supported by the fact that the only element subtracted by the speed testers would be the camera and not the radar sensors or the processors. “The thieves come from somewhere, but the buyers come from somewhere else”Lars Wilderang, author and military blogger, told the New York Times. “You don’t do this kind of big systematic theft unless you have someone ordering the products.”

The Nikon speed camera unit they would therefore be valuable commodities for drones and military espionage technologies. The Ukrainian Ministry of the Interior has in fact claimed several times that several artisanal drones assembled using Canon cameras and even plastic bottles as tanks would have been intercepted in these months in different parts of the country. The Swedish authorities, however, preach caution and have in no way confirmed the link between the thefts and the Russian army. The objectives used in fact, in speed cameras they are not adjustable and can only focus on something a few meters away from them. Swedish police, meanwhile, say they don’t want to speculate on what remains an open investigation. “There is a lot of speculation going on. We don’t want to feed them in any way, ”a police spokesman told SVT. “We are conducting a preliminary investigation and we will see how far we go. We cannot rule out that there will be more arrests ”.