As a result of an investigation by the police department for the protection of Italian culture, fragments of wall frescoes stolen from the ruins of ancient Roman villas in Pompeii were returned to their historical homeland. It is reported by The guardien…

Three of the sought-after artifacts, dating from the 1st century AD, were cut from the walls of two villas in Stabiae, near the main excavations of Pompeii, in the 1970s, and then illegally removed from the country. According to the publication, one of the frescoes depicts a dancer with a tray, the other depicts a cherub playing the flute, and the third depicts a woman’s head.

The police discovered them in 2020 during a large-scale investigation into the trafficking of archaeological sites. It turned out that the murals were bought by American, Swiss and English antique dealers in the 1990s.

Three more wanted works of ancient Roman art have been found in a villa in Civita Giuliana, about 700 meters northwest of the Pompeii Archaeological Park. Excavations at the villa began in 2017, but before that, according to the investigation, thieves were able to get inside to steal the relics. The activities of “black diggers” were stopped by law enforcement officers there in 2012.

In October 2019, archaeologists in Pompeii found a fresco in the basement of a building that is believed to have been a gladiator’s tavern. It is noted that the figure depicts two types of gladiators – Murmillon and Thracian.