Tourists have been looking at a replica in Pompeii for almost 50 years, but the original marble relief that was stolen from the archaeological site in the mid-1970s has been bricked into a wall in a villa in Herzele, East Flanders, all that time. “When my father recently decided to sell the house, I wanted to know the value of the piece of marble that has been hanging in the stairwell since I was a child,” says Geert De Temmerman (53). “And not much later the police were at the door.”