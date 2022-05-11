What, then, should those who had their cell phone stolen do to avoid scams?

First of all, it’s good to keep a password blocking your home screen. That way, the crook will already have a first headache.

The problem is that, knowing this, many robbers, when carrying out cell phone robberies, already demand (under threat or violence) that cell phone owners unlock the device and even put the password to enter a certain banking application.

Crossing this first barrier of access, they are able to change some passwords and even make bank transfers. That’s because when the crook has access to the person’s smartphone, he will usually also have access to the email he uses and, of course, the inbox of the SMS messaging system.

That way, he can easily change passwords that require SMS or email authentication to do so, as email is usually logged when the person is using the phone and SMS is something he will easily receive that way. to find out the device number (which can be done easily, such as calling the stolen phone to any other cell phone or going to the device settings, where the number is available).

Indemnities and reimbursements

With the wave of attacks that followed the launch of Pix, the Central Bank was quick to change some rules and reduce the total amount that can be transferred, especially at night, to curb these crimes (currently, the limit for transfers and payments through Pix between 8pm and 6am is only BRL 1,000)

To help users of banking services via smartphones and other devices, the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) created some fundamental topics to make life difficult for criminals.

1. Watch your passwords

Do not share your password with friends and family or forward passwords via messaging, email or SMS apps. Never use personal data as a password (eg birth date, license plate etc.), or repeated or sequential numbers (eg 111111 or 123456), or write down passwords on paper, on your cell phone or on your computer.

2. Caring for your card Never give your card to anyone. Banks do not ask for cards back, even if there is a possibility of fraud or defect. They also don’t send a cardholder to pick up your card.

3. Check your card after a purchase When you finish making a purchase at the machine, check the name on the card to make sure it really is yours. Always check the value on the machine before entering your password. And protect the security code. See also In Russia, they proposed to "jam" enemy swimmers with acoustic waves

4. Enable two-factor authentication Always enable the “double-factor authentication” security feature on your internet accounts that offer this option: email, social networks, apps, operating systems, etc.

5. Attention with links If you receive contact on behalf of the bank asking you to call its Call Center, call from another device, this way you prevent the scammer from “seizing” your phone line and never informing your passwords

6. Never click on unknown links Always check the origin of messages when receiving promotions and emails claiming to be from the bank. Never click on links for very advantageous promotions or that ask for synchronization, update, token maintenance, app or registration. The bank never sends emails informing you that your account has been hacked and asks you to send your details.

7. Be careful when shopping online Give preference to well-known websites and always check if the website address is the real one. To be sure, do not click on links, type the address into the browser. Always use the virtual card to make purchases on the internet.

8. Be careful in banking operations Always check the name of the recipient when paying a boleto, making transfers or Pix.

9. Do not photograph or film the ATM screen when using it. Never send photos, videos or screenshots from your cell phone. If you need help at the ATM, ask a properly identified bank employee for help.

10. Be careful what you share on social media A simple post can give a lot of information about you to scammers. What you share can help crooks get to know your profile and behavior. cell phone theft

In the case of theft or theft of cell phones, the entity recommends some preventive measures:

Keep your cell phone or notebook systems always up to date.

Never use the “remember/save password” feature in browsers and websites.

Never write down passwords in notepad or in files on your device.

Choose the option to trigger automatic screen lock faster and disable notifications that are displayed regardless of the home screen lock.

Use the biometrics features, facial recognition if your devices have this technology and activate and double authentication on all your internet accounts such as email, apps, websites etc…

Write down your cell phone’s IMEI code in a safe place to block your line and your device in case of theft or loss.

Enable cell phone tracking function to be able to erase data from your device and locate it remotely if necessary.

But in addition to these measures, if the cell phone is stolen, is there any other measure besides blocking all possible cards, chips and accounts until you regain access to your accounts with a BO in hand and everything?

According to Banco do Brasil (BB), it is essential to act quickly to reduce the damage caused by cell phone theft.

The first step is to immediately contact the central bank where you have an account to block the bank’s application as soon as possible. In addition, it is also important to dispute unknown purchases or transactions.

Then, the victim must call the smartphone operator and block the line, avoiding undue charges and the use of unauthorized operator services.

IMEI number

Afterwards, an Occurrence Bulletin (BO) must be made to inform about the theft: every time a cell phone is stolen, stolen or lost, it is necessary to inform the International Mobile Equipment Identification (IMEI) in the BO.

It works as a kind of RG for your device, and is it is only with this identification number that it is possible to block the cell phone so that it no longer works.

To find out the IMEI number of your device, just type *#06# on the phone or look for it in the original smartphone box or product invoice.

If you keep this number, your life will be much easier in cases of theft, as criminals will try to use your device and accounts to make transfers as quickly as possible.

Therefore, the sooner you manage to lock the device, the smaller the financial damage caused.

Remember: write down the number in a safe place or memorize it to stay ahead of the criminal in these situations.

Erasing data remotely

Another very important measure for those who have their cell phone stolen is to remotely erase their data.

Deleting certain information makes accessing apps, accounts and emails more difficult for the scammer.

For Android devices, you need to access a Google tool that allows you to locate a device and clear the data linked to your account.

If you have an iPhone, Apple also provides a platform where you can erase your cell phone data remotely.

Another important tool is called Registrato and was created by the Central Bank.

Through it, it is possible to check if your personal data were used to open accounts in other institutions, since the system, created by the BC, compiles reports with information about accounts and credit operations linked to your CPF, which can help to identify when it occurs. misuse of your information.

Indemnities and recovery of transferred amounts

If none of the previous tips or recommendations have helped and you’ve had your cell phone stolen and lost values ​​with transfers made by thieves to third parties, don’t despair: there is still one last way out, the judicial route.

Due to the numerous cases involving gangs specialized in robberies and theft of cell phones to make transfers via Pix, there is already extensive jurisprudence in the sense that financial institutions, in the case of cell phone theft and transfers of values ​​through Pix, have strict liability in relation to to the fact, that is, they do not need to act with negligence or willful misconduct to be held responsible for the reimbursement and indemnities due.

In two decisions of the São Paulo Court of Justice of December 2021, two banks were ordered to indemnify customers for failure to provide the service.

Consumers had been victims of cell phone theft and lost values ​​due to transfers via PIX made by the thieves.

In one of the cases, the consumer reported that R$ 2,800 was transferred from his account via PIX after having his cell phone stolen.

Despite Itaú’s defense saying that the victim was solely at fault, the bank was ordered to refund the R$2,800 and, as compensation for moral damages, pay an additional R$3,000.

For the magistrate who handed down the sentence in this case, the bank’s application system had flaws, which reinforces responsibility for the damage experienced by the consumer.

In another case, a very similar case: a Banco do Brasil customer had his cell phone stolen and said he lost BRL 1,700 due to transfers made by Pix.

In this case, in addition to determining that the plaintiff was entitled to be reimbursed with the R$ 1,700 he lost, but also, due to failures in the applications that end up leaving customers exposed, he determined compensation for moral damages. of BRL 5 thousand.

It is therefore worth filing a lawsuit to ask for reimbursement of the amounts, even more so because, since the amounts are usually far from being above 40 minimum wages, they can be judged in Special Courts, which have a much longer process. fast.