The Essex Police Stolen Vehicle Intelligence Unit (SVIU) found and returned the vehicles that were stolen from two soccer players from the Premier Leaguewhose names are not known, but according to the police between them they number more than 100 international matches.

the analyst Hannah Gerrish, PC Paul Gerrish and PC Phil Pentelow of the SVIU were the ones who found the cars in containers ready to travel from the port london Gateway at Thurrock to Dubai.

Photo: Private file essex.police.uk

According to essex policethieves can obtain false identities and try to sell the complete or disassembled cars in Middle East or AfricaWell, they cost there two or three more times of its price in the UK.

“Every stolen car is important to us and we work as hard as we can to return it to its owners. When you call someone and tell them we have their car, their personal belongings, it’s a enormous satisfaction“, explains PC Paul Gerrish.

The SVIU has been up to date on how car thieves operate, which is why Essex Police launched this summer the Operation Ignitionwith which they plan to dismantle the criminal gangs who are behind these robberies.

Furthermore, according to Essex Police, one of the footballers He went for his car and thanked PC Phil Pentelow for SVIU’s work: “I was really grateful and amazed at how far we’d come. Obviously, he was very fond of his car and was very impressed with the service he received from the police,” Pentelow said.

He also explained that although the soccer player plays for one of the biggest rivals of the team he follows, he was a good guy and it was good to help him.

PC Phil Pentelow and PC Paul Gerrish Photo: Private file essex.police.uk

In addition, the three in charge of finding the cars of the Premier League players They work hand in hand with manufacturers such as Jaguar Land Rover, Ford, BMW and Mercedes to improve vehicle safety, according to the page of the Essex Police.

Therefore, they made some recommendations to car owners inviting them to watch online videos on Secured by Designwhere you will find the security devices for your car.

Although they emphasize that the greatest vulnerability to theft is for leaving open vehicles. “we still see security camerasd where people’s cars are unlocked,” Phil said.

