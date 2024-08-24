Through a search, elements of the Specialized Investigation Unit for Robbery Crimes of the District Attorney’s Office of the Northern Zone recovered the merchandise stolen from the Honey Whale company recently opened last Thursday, August 22.

The seized goods are valued at more than one million pesos in Ciudad Juarez, the social representation reported this Saturday. The Prosecutor’s Office reported that derived from the follow-up to a complaint, the agents fulfilled a search warrant at a home in Ciudad Juarez, in which they seized various merchandise. Based on the investigations directed by the Public Ministry agent, sufficient evidence was obtained that was presented to the Control Judge, who authorized the inspection of the property located on Sendero de San Isidro and Sendero de Pamplona streets, in the Sendero de San Isidro neighborhood. The operation was carried out yesterday Friday, August 23 at 9:20 p.m., where they seized the following merchandise: •1.- Nissan brand vehicle, SUV type, armed line, silver color. •2.- Electric generator, white color on a four-wheel trailer, Olympian brand, model GEP 65-9. •3.- Two electric bicycles, Honey Whale brand. •4.- Three electric scooters, Honey Whale brand. •5.- A gray HP laptop. •6.- A video game with the legend Play Station. •7.- A silver Redmi brand laptop. •8.- Two black controllers. •9.- A black smart speaker. •10.- A power source. •11.- Black headphones. •12.- Mexican passport in the name of José Alonso CG •13.- Birth certificate of the United Mexican States in the name of Brittany Sherlyn JR •14.- Birth certificate of the name José Alonso CG •15.- A list with a description of a large generator with a GEP65 brand trailer, portable generators, floor compactor dancers, and a pneumatic compressor. •16.- A silver Windows brand tablet. •17.- A gold watch with silver sparkles. •18.- Copy of INE in the name of José Alonso CG •19.- A gray and silver Crasftman brand wood splitter. •20.- Green wood cutter. •21.- 13 electrical extensions of different colors. •22.- Laser cutter with yellow case. •23.- Green tool box with different sized breezes inside. •24.- Black and yellow compressor. •25.- Black and yellow cutter, DEWALT brand. •26.- Two yellow and gray compactors, Bomag brand. •27.- Five fluorescent vests of various colors. •28.- Protective helmets. •29.- Two toolboxes with various tools. Elements of the State Investigation Agency, Public Prosecutors of the Robbery Unit and the Directorate of Forensic Services participated in these actions, who counted the merchandise and left it under guard, the agency stated.

He added that the seized items had an approximate value of 1.2 million pesos and were placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry agent, an authority that will continue with the corresponding investigations.