Ciudad Juarez.- Through a search, elements of the Specialized Investigation Unit for Robbery Crimes of the District Attorney’s Office of the Northern Zone recovered the merchandise stolen from the recently opened Honey Whale company last Thursday, August 22. The seized goods are valued at more than one million pesos in Ciudad Juárez, the social representation reported yesterday. The Attorney General’s Office reported that derived from the follow-up to a complaint, the agents fulfilled a search warrant in a home in Ciudad Juárez, in which they seized various merchandise. Based on the investigations directed by the agent of the Public Ministry, sufficient evidence was obtained that was presented to the Control Judge, who authorized the inspection of the property located on the streets Sendero de San Isidro and Sendero de Pamplona, ​​in the Sendero de San Isidro neighborhood. The operation was carried out on Friday, August 23 at 9:20 p.m., where the following merchandise was seized: a silver Nissan SUV-type vehicle, a white Olympian GEP 65-9 electric generator on a four-wheel trailer, two electric bicycles, and three Honey Whale electric scooters. Also recovered were a gray HP laptop, a Play Station video game, a silver Redmi laptop, two black controllers, a black smart speaker, a power supply, and black headphones. Various documents were also found, such as a Mexican passport in the name of José Alonso CG, a birth certificate from the United Mexican States in the name of Brittany Sherlyn JR, a copy of the INE in the name of José Alonso CG and a birth certificate in the name of José Alonso CG. A list was also recovered with a description of a large generator with a GEP65 brand trailer, portable generators, floor compactors, a pneumatic compressor, a silver Windows brand tablet, a gold watch with silver sparkles. Among the confiscated merchandise there was also a gray and silver Crasftman brand wood cutter, a green wood cutter, 13 electrical extensions of different colors, a laser cutter with a yellow case, a green tool box and inside it bristles of different sizes. Likewise, a black and yellow compressor, a black and yellow DEWALT brand cutter, two yellow and gray Bomag brand compactors, five fluorescent vests of various colors, protective helmets and two tool boxes with various tools were found. The State Investigation Agency, Public Prosecutors from the Robbery Unit and the Forensic Services Directorate participated in these actions, and they counted the merchandise and placed it under safekeeping, the agency stated. It added that the seized items had an approximate value of 1.2 million pesos and were placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s agent, an authority that will continue with the corresponding investigations.