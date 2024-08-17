Elements of the State Investigation Agency (AEI) attached to the District Attorney’s Office of the Southern Zone, recovered a Ford pick-up truck, Ranger line, 1998 model, cherry color, which had been reported stolen in the city of Chihuahua.

The vehicle was seized on the afternoon of Friday, August 16, when agents were conducting investigation work on Peña Street, in the San Uriel neighborhood, in the city of Parral, where they found the vehicle abandoned.

For this reason, they verified the license plates in the Silver System, which revealed that the truck had been stolen on July 6 of this year in the state capital.

The vehicle was placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which will conduct the corresponding investigations and proceedings for its subsequent delivery to its owner.