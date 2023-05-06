Diesel stolen from Ama vehicles to fill up or resell it

They stole the diesel from Ama’s vehicles to use it in their own car or to resell it. It is the accusation of the magistrates on an affair involving several employees of the AMA. Exactly “two thousand and sixty-four unfaithful employees stole two hundred and ninety-four thousand liters of company fuel in the years between 2017 and 2020” according to Corriere della Sera.

But how did it work? “The card was swiped, the pin was typed and voilà. The report that closely photographs the inefficiency of the Roman municipal waste company was filed together with the documents relating to a tranche of the investigation into the diesel thefts at the AMA. Inside, a simple mechanism is described, tested and damned widespread: almost a third of the employees out of about 7,000 in service refueled illegally to then resell the petrol at competitive prices or obtain supplies for free”, writes the Corriere della Sera.

The investigation by prosecutor Carlo Villani continues but already in its first chapter it includes disputes such as embezzlement (many have bargained). “The Ama, which for years had looked the other way, was recently pushed to put a hand in its ranks by promoting a finance general, Antonio Di Terlizzi”, explains Corriere della Sera again.

