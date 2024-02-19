If this car had an Instagram account, it would post things like “collect memories, not stuff” or “catch flights, not feelings.” The GMC with a healthy dose of wanderlust started its world journey after it was stolen and traveled almost 11,000 kilometers. The owner watched his stolen car travel the world from Canada to Belgium and then to Dubai.

The Canadian owner of a GMC Yukon XL came home from vacation to find someone tried to steal his car; the handlebar is bent to remove the external steering lock. The man goes inside to get something to eat and when he comes out 45 minutes later, his car is gone. Apparently the crooks have returned to finish the job.

'Yes, the car is there…'

The GMC Yukon contains two AirTags that the owner uses to track the car. An AirTag does not use GPS, but only transmits its location when an iPhone is nearby. The police follow the car to a railway yard in the town of York. And although the police are standing next to the container containing the car, the police do not have the authority to open the container. Quite frustrating.

A GMC Yukon (for reference) | Photo: © GMC

Two days later the car appears on the radar again, but this time in the port of Montreal. The police receive another report from the owner, but again they do a Purple Crocodile and the container leaves. Two months later, the owner receives another notification on his phone; his car is in the port of Antwerp, but not for long. The car goes out to sea again.

The car ends up in Dubai

The car reappeared in September of last year. This time in Dubai, which is about 11,000 kilometers as the crow flies from where the GMC was stolen. The owner hires a private detective to find the car, and with success. The GMC Yukon is for sale at a dealer for the equivalent of around 75,000 euros. This was about a month ago. A nice margin for the villainy.

The owner is in contact with the police in Dubai and with Interpol to retrieve the car. It is not known whether it has now been possible to bring the GMC back to Canada.