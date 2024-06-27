Elements of the State Investigation Agency (AEI) that were operating in the municipality of Satevó managed to recover this Wednesday a recent model vehicle that had been reported stolen in the United States.

During an operation dedicated to combating and preventing crimes, the agents located a gray Kia truck, Telluride line, model 2023, abandoned in a gap known as Las Antenas, which connects the road from Sateví to Delicias.

The vehicle, with license plates from the state of Louisiana, United States, had a theft report filed in the city of El Paso, Texas. Given this situation, the authorities proceeded to seize the car and put it at the disposal of the corresponding Public Ministry to continue with the pertinent investigations.