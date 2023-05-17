An Aventador SVJ that was missing in England turned out to be in an Amsterdam parking garage.

We regularly make a call here on Autoblog when a car is missing. Sometimes we can bring good news, but it is often still difficult to track down such a car. It all becomes a lot easier if the car in question is equipped with a GPS tracker (which has not been found by sophisticated thieves).

Such was the case with a stolen Lamborghini. This was not just any Lambo, but a brutal Aventador SVJ. This was hidden in a parking garage, but surfaced again thanks to a GPS tracker.

What exactly is the story? It concerns a British car, which was rented by a Dutchman. However, he had not paid (although there is normally something like a deposit) and did not return the car. The Lambo was therefore reported stolen from England.

Fortunately, the Lambo was equipped with a GPS tracker, very handy with a car of this caliber. This made it possible to find out where the car should be parked. A private detective finally found the missing Aventador on the bottom floor of a parking garage.

Subsequently, the Dutch police were also called in and the stolen Aventador SVJ was professionally removed from the garage by a salvage company. All’s well that ends well, so. Although it is not known whether the joker who had taken off with the car was also caught.

There are also moving images of this whole event, because this story was covered in the RTL program Police National Unit In Action. If you want to watch this specific fragment, you have to click on the link and fast forward to minute 27.07.

The value of the car is a bit exaggerated in the program. The agent who is speaking is talking about € 1.2 million. An Aventador SVJ is not that expensive. However, you often pay more than the new price for a second-hand copy: six to seven tons are quickly asked for it.

