Hidalgo del Parral.- The “monster” type truck with homemade armor plating that was found burned yesterday and had several gunshot wounds was stolen during the month of May from the South Zone Prosecutor’s Office impound lot, sources from the agency confirmed.

The discovery was made on Monday afternoon on the Allende-Coronado highway, when a report of a confrontation alerted the police and upon arriving at the area they found the vehicle burning and with several bullet impacts.

During the first week of May of this year, at least 4 heavily armed and hooded individuals violently entered the corral of the State Attorney General’s Office in Parral and took this truck with homemade armor that was seized in Baborigame, the criminals left the nightstand tied up.

On that occasion, the Diario de Chihuahua detailed how the armed subjects with their faces covered, entered the warehouse and took this pick-up truck, Ford brand, F450 line, 2021 model, white with green, equipped with homemade armor.

The vehicle was seized by members of the Mexican Army on February 11 of this year, in the town of Baborigame.

Official sources from the Attorney General’s Office confirmed that it is the same van and that they are already carrying out the corresponding investigations.