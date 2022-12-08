Someone thought it was a good idea to steal an ambulance in Utrecht.

In the game Grand Theft Auto, it can be very entertaining to steal a police, ambulance or fire engine. Have fun playing with the flashing lights. Let this kind of practice indeed take place virtually. It’s less funny in real life.

Yet this GTA scene took place last night in 030. Someone thought it was a good idea to steal an ambulance in Utrecht, and then take it on a crazy ride. This is a Mercedes Sprinter. During the ride, the ambulance collided with several cars. Miraculously, no one was injured.

The stolen ambulance in Utrecht also suffered some damage due to the collisions, but can still be repaired. The police were alerted around 10:10 p.m. last night and were able to quickly locate the ambulance and then apprehend the suspect. The agents in Utrecht will also have been surprised when they received this report.

The vehicle was stolen at the Lange Nieuwstraat. Ambulance employees were busy helping a patient at the time. The suspect climbed into the car and took off in an ambulance. Police have not released any information about the suspect’s identity. The fact that the vehicle was stolen had no further consequences for the patient that the ambulance staff were busy with at the time.

Photo credit: Police Base Team Utrecht Nrd via Instagram

