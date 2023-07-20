Maule, June 29, 2023. The Minister of Social Development and Family, Giorgio Jackson Drago, together with the Minister of Agriculture, Esteban Valenzuela, the Regional Presidential Delegate and we will be from the government, meet with the Governor and mayors of the Maule region. ANDRES PEREZ CUENCA/MIDESOF ANDRES PEREZ CUENCA (MIDESOF)

The Agreements Case, protagonist of the investigations opened by the Chilean Prosecutor’s Office for the transfer of millionaire State funds to non-profit foundations linked mainly to a Broad Front party, Revolución Democrática, DR, has had a surprising new chapter this Thursday. A group of three criminals last night stole 23 computers and a safe from the Ministry of Social Development, the portfolio led by Minister Giorgio Jackson, founder and leader of the DR and part of the ring of trust of the left-wing president, Gabriel Boric who is on tour in Europe. “We find it quite suspicious that events of this nature occur that seem not only to constitute the crime of robbery, but also to be related to a political signal. Given this, as a government we are not going to let ourselves be intimidated by situations of this nature, but we are going to continue carrying out our work as a ministry,” said the minister from the south of the country.

Jackson clarified that the information from the teams was backed up and was the first authority to link this wrongful act to the Agreements Case. “Let the people behind these criminal acts know that we have backups of the information related to the agreements. I instructed the Ministry of Social Development so that we could have the details of the agreements from 2017 to date,” said the Secretary of State.

The government spokesperson, Camila Vallejo, has also referred to the fact and in the same line as Jackson: “With the information we have, obviously this does not seem like a common robbery. That’s why it’s important to investigate.” And she added: “It is very strange that they managed to reach the offices of the Minister of Social Development to steal items with the accompaniment of people who should have protected the security of the compound.”

The robbery happened on Wednesday night when a ministry guard, located on Catedral street, in the center of Santiago de Chile, received a call from a man who posed as Minister Jackson. According to police information, the subject assured him that he had suffered an accident in the municipality of San Bernardo, in the southern part of the capital, and that they had to gather 50 computers that would be removed by three nephews. The guard gathered 23 pieces of equipment and handed them out to the subjects who arrived at the building hiding their faces with masks. The guard, then, received a second call from the alleged minister Jackson, in which he told him that these same three people would carry out a fumigation on the fifth floor and remove a safe, located in this place. “They arrive in a vehicle and, when they get out, they do so dressed in white overalls,” said the commander of the Carabineros, Juan Andrés Balboa. After the events, the same guard called the Carabineros to file a complaint.

“It is a very unusual situation. Already the fact that a call has been received at night requesting these things is out of the ordinary, to put it in some way,” Balboa said this Thursday morning.

Jackson assured that he is in coordination with the Ministry of the Interior, led by Carolina Tohá, to file the necessary complaints and that they will continue to collect all the background information to clarify “the crimes constituting theft, identity theft and also name usurpation.” “Hopefully justice will act as soon as possible to determine who were the people who carried out this very serious act,” said the Secretary of State.

The Agreements Case was made public in mid-June. The regional ministerial secretariat of the Ministry of Housing, in Antofagasta, in the north of the country, made an agreement with the Democracia Viva foundation, linked to the RD party, which involved a direct transfer of State resources for some 530,000 dollars. The Prosecutor’s Office investigates the crimes of influence peddling, incompatible negotiation and tax fraud, among others. The plot extends to other foundations, in different regions of the country, and has even reached previous presidential terms. There are at least five fallen for her political responsibility: an important DR deputy –Catalina Pérez, who had to resign from the vice presidency of the Chamber of Deputies–, the one who was her boyfriend, the one who had been her adviser, the number two from the Ministry of Housing and a regional secretary from the same portfolio, all members of the RD party.

The Chilean government is investigating whether there was “complicity” in the robbery and, through the Undersecretary for Crime Prevention, Eduardo Vergara, has announced an audit of the private security company that takes care of the downtown building.