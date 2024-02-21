A century of history to be celebrated on April 20th in Brescia at the Franzoni Auto Division Classic Cultural Center. Special guest was Alfredo Stola, grandson of the founder of the same name, in 1919, of a small laboratory for foundry and body shop models which over the years has become a point of reference for the sector. Many projects carried out by Stola, which will be retraced in a history of technical evolution from 1919 to 2004.

Years of people, designers, projects and places which have continued since 2005 with Studiotorino created by Alfredo and Maria Paola Stola, at the head of a new company which in turn has as its objective automobile design, the creation of custom-built sports bodies and technical and organizational consultancy for leading operators in the sector.

Porsche 981 Mont Cenis

We will then talk about the Show-Cars produced by Stola and Studiotorino, and one of these will be on display in the conference room: the Porsche 981 Moncenisio which was the protagonist of the Raid Arctic Experience at the North Cape. The Porsche Moncenisio is an original creation by Studiotorino, which starting from the excellent basis of the famous mid-engine coupé from the Zuffenhausen company, managed to create a sports car with an artisanal flavour, capable of offering the exclusivity of a car produced in a single example specially dedicated to his father Francesco.

April 20th will therefore be an opportunity to celebrate the achievement of 105 years of technical history of car bodywork, as well as an event not to be missed for all car and design enthusiasts. Entrance is free but with a limited number of places, subject to availability of places. It is therefore mandatory to pre-register by sending a membership email to the secretariat: [email protected]