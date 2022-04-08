The Serbia coach: “Every year we talk about him in terms of the transfer market. Sergej loves Lazio, but for Vlahovic’s Juve he would be perfect.”
The ‘Maradona dell’Est’ was bewitched years ago, on the sofa at home, after the classic Sergej show on Sunday: “I was in China, I was coaching Guangzhou R&F, I have a couple of goals from the ‘Sergeant’ and I think ‘well , what a talent “. Today he is his coach. Dragan Stojkovic, Serbia coach, responds from Belgrade in almost perfect Italian.
