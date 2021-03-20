Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Bulgarian veteran Hristo Stoichkov, 55, an icon of Barcelona in the 1990s, said that the Norwegian Erling Haaland, 20, would be better than French Kylian Mbappe, 22, if he moved to Barcelona, ​​but he expressed at the time. On his belief that the Dutch coach, “the legend” Johan Cruyff, the former coach of “Barca”, would have preferred Mbappe to Haaland in his playing system.

Stoichkov, who starred in the “Catalan” club from 1990 to 1995, and won the Ballon d’Or in 1994, was responding to a question by the international Goal website in its French version about his opinion of which is the best, and he said: The difference between them is just a personal opinion more than anything else. Because they are two big players despite their young age.

“You can form a strong and competitive team once you get the signature of two or three world-class players,” he added.

Stoichkov was talking here about what “Barca” needs, and he said: The team needs a left back, because Jordi Alba will be killed if he continues to play in this position, in the absence of a strong alternative to replace him when necessary, and if I were the coach of my current position, I would have been By joining Austrian David Alaba, Bayern Munich player, because he can play in 3 different positions, and is able to present the best in each of them, then contract with Haaland or Mbappe, and I think that with the current Barcelona playing system, Haaland will be more useful to the team than Mbappe, because he will be more Effective on goal, by virtue of which he is better at spearhead center than Mbappe.

Stoichkov said: If the late Johan Cruyff were alive, and he was the one who would choose, then I say that he would have contracted with Mbabe first, because he is not an outspoken attacker, but rather he would employ him as a left wing, along with Osman Dembley, a right wing, and Messi would play in the heart, meaning that Cruyff would play from Without outright striker.

It is noteworthy that Haaland and Mbappe have reached an “excellent form” and an unbelievable level in these recent years, and they both contributed with their goals to qualifying each of them to the quarter-finals in the European Champions League “Champions League”, and are considered by many, including Stoichkov, heirs to the great duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Also, all the clubs in the world wish to include either of them in their ranks, and Barcelona is no exception.

Mbappe scored 28 goals in 35 games with Paris Saint-Germain, while Haaland scored 31 goals in 30 games with Borussia Dortmund, bringing the total he scored since his transfer to the German team 48 goals, coming from Red Paul Salzburg of Austria.