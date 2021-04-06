“Philosophy is a school of life.” This phrase, so simple and accurate, by the philosopher, essayist and teacher Eduardo Infante may not be intuitive for everyone. Many associate the philosophy they studied at the institute with enigma phrases of very doubtful practical application such as “being is”, by Parmenides, and “no one bathes twice in the same river”, by Heraclitus. In these uncertain times we can turn to science, but it does not solve the most fundamental of questions: what does a dignified life consist of and how should it be lived?

The question is even more pressing in contexts of exceptionality and crisis such as those we have had to live in the last year. For Infante, “it continues to be the crucial dilemma, the one that sums them all up, because in essence we are mortal and rational creatures whose main concern is to give meaning to our ephemeral experience”. The Biscayan philosopher and politician Eduardo Maura clarifies, however, that the function of philosophy is not necessarily to provide meaning and consolation: “I do not have much faith in a supposed therapeutic value of philosophy if by this is meant an individual relief or benefit” . On the other hand, it does believe in its enormous potential as collective therapy: “The classic philosophical question that I feel most strongly is: How do we live together? It is a question that has more to do with public space and collective organization and, more specifically, with enjoying the company of others, with doing things in common and experimenting in common ”.

From the hand of various thinkers, we have reviewed the vaccines against melancholy and the antidotes against grief that would have been prescribed by the great philosophical schools of the Hellenistic period (4th and 1st centuries BC), the first that set out to unravel not so much the essence of the cosmos as the meaning of life and the recipe for happiness. For Eduardo Infante, who is publishing his philosophical essay these days Do not cover me the sun. How to be a good cynic (Ariel), “that historical period is quite similar to ours. I would say that we live in an era of liquid Hellenism, in a very complex, sophisticated and globalized world that faces great threats. And, as at that time, we experience a growing demand for reflection and critical thinking that we help better manage complexity, dissatisfaction and uncertainty ”.

The answers that the main Hellenistic schools can offer us (Stoicism, Epicureanism, hedonism, cynicism and skepticism), are “pertinent and useful”, according to the essayist and philosophy professor Víctor Gómez Pin, “as long as we do not lose sight of the enormous cultural distance that separates us from that time and we do not fall into trivialization ”. For Gómez, “it is very striking that today, for example, our modern deniers of the pandemic are associated with hedonists and skeptics, because we give these words a trivial and everyday meaning that has nothing to do with what these words actually were. philosophical schools. Today’s deniers would be, in any case, cowards who deny reality because they are not willing to accept it and act responsibly and consistently. Quite the opposite of the original hedonists and skeptics, who always strove to look the truth head-on ”.

Zeno of Citio, a native of Cyprus and idol of the Stoics. Design Pics / Getty Images

Stoic temperance: suffering is an illusion (or the balcony ‘cops’)

The first to have suffered this myopic trivialization process of which Gómez Pin speaks are the Stoics. By that name, the followers of Zeno of Citius, a philosophical sect that met under a portico of Athens, were known in Hellenistic Greece, the this. Today they would have to tell us that suffering, however intense it may be, is an illusion. And that the secret of happiness consists in leading a virtuous life, according to the eternal laws of nature.

His current disciples, today’s Stoics, would be long-suffering and trustworthy people, capable of traversing the mountain of pain without shedding a tear. And, according to other interpretations, the members of the so-called Stasi on the balcony, because some of the Stoics were moralists who were very prone to getting into other people’s lives.

Infante considers, despite everything, “that the Stoics should not be confused with the vision spread of them by the first hierarchs of Christianity, the so-called apologists.” That image of eternal sufferers who conceive the world as a valley of tears has more to do with “Christianized Stoicism, when the first Stoics were not at all masochists who pursued redemption through pain.” On the contrary, “they made an effort to avoid it by rationalizing it, relativizing it and distancing themselves from it”.

In times of pandemic, a Stoic would teach us “that not even in the worst circumstances should we lose sight of the fact that what gives life meaning is to try to live it in a dignified way, in accordance with our principles, demanding ourselves every day to be the best version possible. from ourselves”.

Aristippus, disciple of Socrates and father of the hedonists. Design Pics / Corbis via Getty Images

Hedonistic joy: it is not partying, but knowing how to turn any bad moment into a

The original hedonists were the followers of the so-called Cyrenaic school, beginning with Aristippus, the disciple of Socrates who, according to gossip, became rich by selling his doctrine to the highest bidder. For this school of thought, the meaning of life is to accumulate pleasures, both physical and intellectual. There is no other happiness within the reach of the human being.

Today, somewhat lightly, people of the unscrupulous show business are called hedonists, such as Zayra Gutiérrez, Rita Ora or Joaquín from Belgium, who do not forgive a party or in full confinement, even if they have to pay fines and television sentences for it. But perhaps it should be remembered that Aristippus, the great prophet of guiltless pleasures, said that a beggar is better than a poor ignorant.

Eduardo Infante adds that “associating original hedonism with contemporary values ​​such as materialistic, consumerist and unsupportive individualism is a tremendous mistake”. The Cyrenaics understood pleasure “as physical, moral and emotional well-being, not as the naive and immediate satisfaction of impulses and desires, something that, taken to the extreme, can only lead to an empty life.” Perhaps the most contemporary lesson of hedonism is that “you can keep joy even in the worst circumstances: as a good disciple of Socrates, Aristippus stressed that his teacher knew how to be happy even in his last month of life, when he had already been sentenced to death. drink a glass of hemlock. Virtuous human beings know how to live with dignity and joy even on death row ”.

Epicurus, the one who taught us that you can enjoy it, but without going overboard. Universal History Archive / Getty Images

Epicurean balance: does it make sense to break the rules if it can get you in trouble?

The followers of this doctrine were Epicurus and his proselytes, the so-called garden school. The Epicureans preached a measured and intelligent hedonism based on the arithmetic of enjoyment: there are pleasures that, enjoyed without prudence or measure, cause pain. Add, subtract and decide for yourself what really suits you.

Today it is tempting to call anyone an epicurean who naturally assumes that there is little point in breaking the rules of social isolation (and enjoying it) if it poses a serious risk of getting sick or your family members getting sick. Infante adds that the Epicureans “were almost as frugal as the Stoics, despite the supposed irreconcilable rivalry between the two schools. Epicurus placed a greater emphasis on the enjoyment of simple pleasures, such as friendship or conversation, but his concept of material luxury and sensory pleasure did not go much beyond sharing a piece of cheese, a bowl of wine and some olives ” . Stoics and Epicureans agreed on the fundamentals: “Both preached a certain detachment and an emphasis on the autonomy of the human being, who should preserve his personal independence as a treasure and not become a worshiper of false gods such as money, power or desire. ”.

Pirrón de Elis, a man who believed that knowledge is a matter of perspective. Heritage Images / Getty Images

The skeptical doubt: questioning the rules while still obeying them

The skeptics were the followers of Pyrrho de Elis, a man who believed that knowledge is a matter of perspective and, therefore, did not make categorical statements, only expressed his opinion. Today, the Pyrrhonians could tell us that there is something subjective in all supposed truth.

Scientists, in general, are our healthy, prudent and informed skeptics, because they know that doubt is the most effective tool for obtaining true knowledge. Today we call radical and arbitrary skeptics deniers, conspirators, or flat-earthers, but Pyrrho would not have had much to say to them. The emphasis that distinguished them from other schools of the time has to do “with the resistance to uncritically assume the norms of the pack.” The individual has the privilege and the obligation to think for himself and reach his own conclusions, “accepting in an uncritical way the ideas of others is equivalent to betraying one’s own reason.” But that does not imply disregarding or disobeying the laws and norms of collective behavior when they are rational and just: “The skeptics were not radical moral relativists, rebels without cause or chronic insubordination.”

Diogenes de Sinope, always looking for honest men. Universal History Archive / Getty Images

Cynical Shamelessness: It is not behaving like a dog, but thinking like one

The quintessential cynic was Diogenes of Sinope, the philosopher who, according to legend, lived in a jar and walked the streets of Athens with a lamp looking for real honest men. That of this school was a revolutionary synthesis between stoicism and skepticism. Radical individualists, they would have exhorted us to think for ourselves, rigorously, but without prejudice, without fear and with freedom.

Cynicism gets a very bad press. Today we attribute that quality to those who behave in an interested, selfish and petty way. Diogenes’s cynics were rather freethinkers prone to grounded protest and justified civil disobedience. Infante finds the essence of cynicism in Diogenes’ exhortation to live and think “like a dog.” That is to say, to “return to the essence, to nature, and in a certain sense to savage life”. For the philosopher of Sinope, “man is a creature domesticated by conformity to the norms of the tribe. To regain his full dignity and independence, he must think like the dog, which allows itself to be guided by its own instincts, but adding that human quality which is the use of reason ”. Infante also claims the “shameless” character of this school: “The cynic is shameless because he thinks for himself and does not renounce his freedom and integrity. Compare that with the number of everyday situations in which this feeling of shame leads us today to betray ourselves in the world of work or social networks… ”.

In summary, Gómez Pin believes that in all these schools it is possible to find meaningful life lessons. What is not so clear to him is that the function of philosophy, that of the Hellenistic period or any other, is to provide certainties and consolation: “Of course, philosophy can be used in times of distress. But the calm or relief it can bring should not be confused with some kind of anesthetic. It is even possible that when delving into the wound the pain becomes more acute, since philosophy responds to a demand for clarity, and clarity is not a sedative ”.

