Markus Lanz welcomes Edmund Stoiber during election campaign times. The CSU old master is passionate, but also gets a cold shower from an expert.

Markus Lanz’s star guest on Thursday evening is Edmund Stoiber. At the beginning, it seems as if Lanz had prepared for the Union Chancellor candidate from 2002 to knock on sayings in the sense of Markus Söder’s chancellorship. CSU General Secretary Markus Blume had recently delivered the template: “Of course we would be better off with Markus Söder as candidate for Chancellor,” he said – but that was before the CSU’s “turnaround” offensive.

Bundestag election: Söders Chancellor plans Topic at “Markus Lanz” – Stoiber gets started right away

In any case, Stoiber remains ironclad in the talk and does not allow himself to be lured – at least when it comes to the chancellor question. When the moderator asks whether Söder is not a good candidate for Chancellor, Stoiber is almost in a rage: “Why do you want to know that from me now? He has all the prerequisites for it, just like Armin Laschet. He has all the prerequisites, I now really know him very well, he was my general secretary for many years. ”At the same time, it almost seems as if the CSU honorary chairman wants to apologize:“ I have always accompanied and supported him over the years and decades if I could. This is not a question. But that’s how it was decided. I can only say: If the video evidence from the referee says that this is a goal, then I cannot discuss this goal for months and say: I actually won. “

The discussion swings from the recent past to the present. The campaign expert Julius van de Laar emphasizes the unusual unity of the SPD before the federal election. The Union is trying to counter the red-red-green bogeyman: “Normally it is the Social Democrats who are so inconceivably at odds with one another. And it is really one of the first election campaigns where the SPD has managed to be so incredibly uniform: Kevin Kühnert, Saskia Esken, NoWaBo. “Stoiber, on the other hand, considers the trio to be a danger:” The importance of these people who they are name, it will only come when the election is over. “

“Markus Lanz” – these were his guests on September 16th:

Edmund Stoiber – ex-CSU boss

Anna Mayr – TimeJournalist

Julius van de Laar – Strategy Advisor

Marcel Fratzscher – economist

“There is a reason why it doesn’t catch on,” replies van de Laar and explains that SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz is not a suitable projection surface for socialism. the Time-Journalist Anna Mayr explains: “I don’t think that catches on either, because the conservative image of man is actually something very lovable. So the conservative image of man is: people are good in themselves and you just have to leave them behind and everything they create is worth preserving. ”“ And now and then to confession, ”adds Markus Lanz.

Mayr continues with a smile: “And now and then to confession. And now the Union has forgotten in its election campaign that one also has to talk about this preservation. And you also have to think about what you actually want to preserve. For example: How do we want to deal with the fact that in the social market economy the gap between rich and poor is so wide? How do we want to deal with the fact that we do not preserve the environment in this social market economy? And there were no answers to that. “

Markus Lanz: Stoiber warns of red-red-green – moderator worries about blood pressure

“The question is”, Stoiber then begins in a calm tone, “how is this country going to develop? Because you are talking about the divergence between rich and poor: I always have to establish the benchmarks for comparison. I can’t absolutely say: I want it that way. I’ll have a look here in Europe. Our total strength in general, in Europe and in the world, is our economic strength. We are the fourth largest trading power on earth with a population of only 80 million. ”

This achievement is endangered by a possible government participation of the Left Party, explains Stoiber: “What kind of image of man is there when I simply take away three-quarters of what has now been worked out, however, in a free country something I don’t see at all? ”Homeowners, for example, are treated unfairly by wealth taxes, after all, a house in certain regions is quickly worth two million. While the economist Marcel Fratzscher interjects that things can’t go badly then, Stoiber says: “In principle, I don’t get any of it!”

Stoiber emphasizes that the aim is to rebuild the industrial nation Germany in terms of sustainability and to lead others as an example. Because he keeps talking himself in a rage, Lanz tries to brake the politician: “I’m worried about your blood pressure.” “You always say that,” laughs Stoiber and waves him off, “You got that before ten and twenty Years ago. ”The request to allow other guests to speak, Stoiber only complied to a limited extent in the following – with the announcement:“ You invited me! ”

Marcel Fratzscher campaigns for wealth tax at “Markus Lanz”

Because the host Lanz summarizes Stoiber’s remarks as fear of communism, he is outraged again: “You are deliberately misinterpreting me. That is not acceptable! I have to say that in all honesty! I can’t keep saying: you have black hair! Or maybe you have a crooked nose! Although it is not true! I mean, so you go and say: This is a follow-up discussion of the red socks. ”Stoiber insists that his concern is not about socialism, but about realpolitical questions:“ What are the consequences of a coalition with narrow majorities, where the Greens and a seven- or six-percent party get these positions of power to ultimately achieve certain things in a coalition that, in my opinion, harms the country in terms of its economic strength. And if we lose that, we will also lose political influence in Europe and in the world. “

Marcel Fratzscher agrees with Stoiber that this is a pioneering choice, but he considers falling taxes with increasing investments to be an impossible squaring of the circle. Lanz refers to the “economic unleashing” with which the Union and FDP are promoting tax cuts and asks the economics professor whether there are historical examples of the success of this strategy.

Fratzscher explains: “No. From a scientific point of view, there are many studies on this and they actually always tell you: It doesn’t work. ”Many of the tax cuts are for top earners who would put a large part of this money on the high edge, says the head of the German Institute for Economic Research. His opinion therefore: “From an economic point of view, it would make a lot of sense to relieve people with low incomes and, in return, to tax assets more heavily.” Fratzscher had already warned against “more debt and less public wealth” when the Union program was presented.

“Markus Lanz” – the conclusion of the show

“If this election campaign had more of you, then we would all have more fun”, Markus Lanz sums up the conversation with Edmund Stoiber during his broadcast. What Stoiber himself describes as a “passionate” appearance is actually a rarity in today’s TV talk shows. The journalist Anna Mayr, the economist Marcel Fratzscher and the strategy consultant Julius van de Laar have little say and are often interrupted by Stoiber. The former Prime Minister of Bavaria snatches the “Markus Lanz” show at will, the host can’t help but smile at one or two astonished smiles.