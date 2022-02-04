Home page politics

From: Cindy Boden

In 2006: Edmund Stoiber (right) and Vladimir Putin at a meal © Eckehard Schulz/Imago

Edmund Stoiber has known Putin for many years. As a result, he also understood what was on the mind of the Russian President. The CSU politician has sharp words ready for Schröder.

Munich – In the Ukraine crisis, many political conflicts are smoldering: sanctions plans, the Russia policy of the traffic light, possible fake videos, arms deliveries – and also the attitude of the SPD to Russia. Admittedly, the excited statements by former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder on Ukraine’s “saber rattling” and on Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock date back a little. Nevertheless, CSU doyen Edmund Stoiber also positioned himself on the subject in an interview.

“I have no understanding of what he did and is doing with regard to Putin, Rosneft and Gazprom. I told him that myself. It damages Germany, the SPD and German politics as a whole,” said the CSU honorary chairman Passau New Press. The two would have become friends in the meantime, be on first name terms.

Stoiber on Russia and Putin: “It was the great catastrophe of life”

Stoiber presented his relationship with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin differently. “Friendship is too high,” he replied to a direct question. “I met him in 1999 when he was a young prime minister. With his open speech in German in the Bundestag in 2001, a good relationship developed.”

Over time, however, Stoiber had become clearer: “The end of the Soviet Union and the associated loss of power in Russia was the great catastrophe in Putin’s life.” There are different views between the two of them about many things that have happened since the end of the Cold War. “He believes the West has pushed him and Russia to the fringes of world affairs. I know his point of view. But what Putin is trying to do now, namely to change the security architecture of Europe with threats and troop deployments, cannot go well.”

CSU honorary chairman Stoiber appreciates Söder’s actions – but also Merz’ changes

When asked about Markus Söder, Stoiber acknowledged the achievements of the CSU leader and Bavarian Prime Minister in the corona pandemic. Stoiber hardly spoke quickly about the current loosening debates: “Loosening is increasingly responsible,” he said in the PNP-Interview. “We have to weigh more to finally find our way back to normal life.”

The fact that the CSU now has to work more with Friedrich Merz as the new head of the CDU doesn’t seem to bother Stoiber. “He would have been the right man in 2018, when Angela Merkel resigned as CDU chairwoman.” After three attempts, Merz has now, in 2022, made it – he should also become the leader of the parliamentary group and thus the leader of the opposition. “And from what I’ve seen and heard from him so far, I really, really like it. It stabilizes and changes,” said Stoiber. Merz and Söder have also been in close contact several times – just this week at the CSU winter retreat (February 2nd and 3rd).

Stoiber soon with Merkel? Ex-CSU boss reminds ex-Chancellor of the invitation

Stoiber also gave out private information in the interview: when he left office, he sent Angela Merkel a letter with a handwritten note. “She has visited me in Wolfratshausen several times over the years. Twenty years ago she invited me to her place in Templin – but somehow that never happened. I reminded her of this invitation to Templin. Answer pending.” So it could be that Stoiber will not only see Merkel as a public on February 13 for the election of the Federal President, but will soon have a chat with her in a quiet environment. Just like in the old days – only without the pressure to make decisions. (cibo)