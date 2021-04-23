ofMike Schier shut down

The anger over the K question continues in the Union. The CSU advertises online members all over Germany – 2000 have already submitted an application. An ex-chairman rejects the campaign, however.

Munich – The CSU is now relying on its elder statesmen for its nationwide membership campaign. On Friday, the little Union sister posted a video by Edmund Stoiber on social networks, calling on CSU fans outside Bavaria to sign up for an online membership with the CSU. The campaign, which is indirectly directed against the CDU candidate Armin Laschet, is a complete success. General Secretary Markus Blume told our newspaper on Friday that there are now more than 2000 applications for online membership. 90 percent of them come from outside Bavaria. “There are many double memberships – including CDU local chairmen and members of the Bundestag,” said Blume.

In the new video, Stoiber pokes himself for his legendary Transrapid speech (in ten minutes… ”). In the short clip he says: “You don’t need ten minutes – online membership with the CSU is much faster. You need a minute. ”Then he specifically addresses people in CDU territory: in Berlin, Hamburg, Castrop-Rauxel, Stuttgart and Duisburg. Finally he says: “Congratulations from me as honorary chairman.”

Another party celebrity declined to cooperate. The former CSU boss Erwin Huber told our newspaper: “I advertise in all media through my unshakable loyalty to the CSU and its values. But not outside of Bavaria, because for 75 years brotherly ties and cooperation between the CSU and CDU, not competition and against each other, have been the basis of our success. ”

The former Union faction leader Friedrich Merz appealed to the CDU members to stay in the party. “We currently have a large number of resignations from the district associations of the CDU. I would therefore like to say at this point: Please stay with the CDU, better times will come again. Now we have to fight together for a good Bundestag election result, ”he tweeted.