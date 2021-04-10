19 years ago, Angela Merkel gave the Bavarian Prime Minister Edmund Stoiber the candidacy for Chancellor at the legendary Wolfratshauser Breakfast. Today Stoiber is calling for a friendly agreement again – and finds words of praise for Armin Laschet.

In view of the increasingly confrontational competition between Markus Söder (CSU) and Armin Laschet (CDU) for the candidacy for chancellor in the Union, the CSU honorary chairman Edmund Stoiber calls for an agreement like the one at the Wolfratshauser breakfast with Angela Merkel. “It doesn’t have to be breakfast,” said Stoiber to the Münchner Merkur. “But I advocate an amicable solution. Alternatively, the parliamentary group would have to decide what would be more confrontational. “

“He succeeded in uniting the CDU.”

Stoiber is considered the political foster father of Markus Söder, who was once Secretary General under him. In the interview, however, he avoided making a statement for Söder. “Both have what it takes to be chancellor,” he said instead. At the same time he found words of praise for the CDU chairman Armin Laschet. “He succeeded in uniting the CDU. One must not forget: This was preceded by a month-long competition with the strong Friedrich Merz and the also very experienced Norbert Röttgen. Merz, who is a longing figure for many CDU members, joins. His supporters give the impression: The dispute is over. ”In terms of content, the new CDU chairman, who is often accused of too few impulses in his own party, has already made people sit up and take notice. “Armin Laschet gave a very interesting speech to kick off the program committee. His tenor: You can’t go on like this – you are chosen for topics of the future. ”The pandemic has exposed many construction sites. “We have to become more digital.”

Concern about bad poll results from the Union

The CSU honorary chairman observes the bad poll results of the Union with concern. “The vaccination situation has the greatest influence on the surveys,” says Stoiber. “Because we are currently struggling with a loss of confidence, both party leaders have to work closely together. I can remember an appearance by Franz Josef Strauss in Lower Saxony in 1980, when the defeated CDU candidate Ernst Albrecht was not there. The arguments were probably too tough beforehand. ”Later, Strauss lost the election against Helmut Schmidt (SPD).

On Sunday, Söder and Laschet present themselves in front of the head of the Union faction at a retreat. The central question fits the topic: “How do we shape the future?” It is unlikely that the opponents – neither Laschet nor Söder has officially announced his candidacy – will present a decision there.