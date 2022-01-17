Home page world

Virologist Klaus Stöhr is certain: “It will be very relaxed in spring and summer.” © IMAGO / teutopress

Could omicron mean the end of the pandemic, yes or no? The Munich virologist Klaus Stöhr apparently has a different opinion on the issue than Health Minister Karl Lauterbach.

Berlin – Omikron is reshuffling the cards, everyone agrees on that. But how? The virologist Klaus Stöhr first expects an infection in the coming weeks, then a natural immunization of the population – and finally the end of the pandemic. The corona variant that is becoming dominant worldwide is highly contagious, in Germany, for example, the incidence is currently over 500.

“There will be uncertainty over the next two to three weeks as to how high the incidence will rise. After that, a lot of people will get natural immunity due to the very strong epidemic that will unfortunately set in then, which cannot be averted,” said Stöhr on Sunday evening on “Bild TV”.

Stöhr disagrees with Omikron Lauterbach: “wisps of the sky”

The unvaccinated person, who is now infected with Omikron, will have little protection against other corona variants in autumn, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) tweeted on Sunday. “Omicron does not replace vaccination.”

Stöhr had previously shared a Lauterbach interview the same day and tweeted that “the will-o’-the-wisp of @Karl_Lauterbach is now even noticeable to non-specialists”:

Stöhr on “infestation”: immunity to vaccination “planted on top”

However, Stöhr restricted “Bild TV” to the fact that immunity was “planted on top” of immunization through vaccinations. Both together will lead to a lasting immune protection, so that you don’t have to boost the fourth, fifth, sixth or seventh time. In the fall you have to see whether you can make the over 60-year-olds again a vaccination offer.

In view of the millions of unvaccinated or at least not fully vaccinated people, caution is still very important, according to Stöhr. Nevertheless, he is convinced: “In spring and summer it will be very relaxed.”

The virologist Christian Drosten also sees the often milder course after infection with omicron as a “chance” to get into the endemic state – “assuming broad immunity”. (dpa/frs)