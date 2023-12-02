Stoddart’s accusation

With a gap of just three points behind Mercedes in the Constructors’ standings, the Ferrari he concluded the 2023 championship in third position, for a total of 406 points scored. Behind the unattainable Red Bull, these two teams fought for the role of ‘vice’ until the end, not without some controversy for some episodes that would have earned them a position ‘Red’. On the one hand there were human errors or reliability problems, but on the other there were some ‘extras’ such as some decisions by the stewards to the detriment of the ‘Horse’than for the former owner of Minardi Paul Stoddart have had a very heavy impact: “The last race of the season in Abu Dhabi wasn’t very exciting, except for the fight for second place in the Constructors’ Championship – he commented in his column for racingnews365.com – unfortunately, the Ferrari was robbed of second place in the championship due, once again, to further interference with decisions by sports commissioners that don’t really make sense. The incident between Sergio Perez and Lando Norris was a racing incident, which certainly did not deserve a five-second penalty that completely removed Ferrari from second place with Mercedes.”

The Sainz case

The episode between Norris and Perez, again according to the Australian entrepreneur, therefore hindered Ferrari at Yas Marina, even if there were other examples in which the drivers themselves paid the price. Specifically, Stoddart cited a particular example, harshly criticizing the policy in force in F1: “Over the course of the year, Ferrari has found itself in a worse position than Mercedes, and the fact that the drivers are eager to get rid of the cars says a lot – he continued – Also Carlos Sainz was completely robbed in Las Vegas with that manhole, which was a real cause of force majeure. All the other teams would have been willing to give their consent, which could have been done, but we heard that Mercedes didn’t want it, and unanimity is needed. So, for all these reasons and many more throughout the year, I believe Ferrari deserved second place in the championship, once again denied by politics“.

The penalties

Limiting himself to the topic of the controversial decisions taken by the Race Direction, Stoddart finally hopes to see a different action from the Commissioners, who should impose sanctions different from those that penalize the drivers on the track: “Formula 1 should be a pure race, where the best drivers in the world and the best cars in the world can show their abilities – he added – there is no need for a group of policemen who turn around and say: ‘Well, this guy went off the rails here, and this guy did this, and this guy did that.’ The rush can be pure. The stewards are there to do a job, most of them are former drivers and are perfectly capable of recognizing an infringement. The white lines cannot even be seen in the cockpit, so to change the results of the races and the championships on this basis should provide for a financial penalty. Instead of a five-second penalty, the team should be fined $50,000 – he concluded – do not alter the course of the race, unless the infraction is so obvious that anyone can tell that the result would have been changed by it because there was a clear advantage. I realize how difficult this is, I realize that this is a controversial issue. We have a fantastic F1 World Championship that grows every year, but we are returning to the era in which politics and stupidity decide racesinstead of talent and machinery.”