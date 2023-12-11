Andretti in F1: still many question marks

One of the most debated topics during this season, and which still today continues to generate conflicting opinions, is that relating to possible entry of the team Andretti in Formula 1, which would constitute the eleventh team registered in the top flight. At present, the only official information came last October from FIAwhich had given the green light to the candidacy of the US team.

The obstacle of the FOM

It therefore remains to be understood at what point the ongoing negotiations are between the team founded by Michael Andretti, already present in categories such as IndyCar and Formula E, and FOMrepresenting the interests of the Formula 1 teams. An aspect that could seriously hinder Andretti's objective in the near future, given the contrary position of the teams to the eleventh team which would reduce the income deriving from TV rights and sponsors for each member.

No hope for Stoddart

A contrast that has generated a strong sense of pessimism among enthusiasts and commentators, including the Australian entrepreneur Paul Stoddart. Former owner of Minardi, the 68-year-old believes that the entry of the American reality will not happen, thus explaining his reasons in his column on racingnews365.com: “No team needs money from a main sponsor to survive anymore – has explained – every team says they are profitable. I guess that's also why they don't want anything to do with Andretti. Its candidacy to become the eleventh team it will probably be blocked by the current Concorde Agreement, because unanimity is required. Simply, not everyone will agree to an eleventh team. Look at Las Vegas: unanimity was required there to lift the sanctions on Ferrari and Carlos Sainz, but that unanimity did not arrive.”

The disappointment

For Stoddart, therefore, the entry of the US reality will not occur, and with it the opportunity to welcome F1 to F1 will disappear. other pilotsbut not only: “It's a shame – he added in this regard – and beyond that, Andretti is truly a quality organization. I really think it could do well, and the fact that they have General Motors as a partner is good for them too, and there are many reasons why Andretti would be a good addition“.