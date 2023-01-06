By Sinead Carew and Ankika Biswas

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes gained more than 2% on Friday after U.S. job openings rose more than expected, but wage increases slowed and services activity contracted, easing fears. with the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike.

Non-agricultural job openings rose by 223,000 jobs in December, the US Labor Department said, while a 0.3% rise in average wages was less than expected and lower than the 0.4% increase in average wages. last month. In another data set, US service sector activity fell for the first time in over two and a half years in December as demand weakened, with further signs of inflation easing.

The Dow Jones rose 2.13% to 33,630.61 points. The S&P 500 advanced 2.28% to 3,895.08 points. The Nasdaq technology index gained 2.56% to 10,569.29 points.

In the holiday-shortened week, the S&P 500 rose 1.45%, while the Nasdaq gained 0.98% and the Dow Jones added 1.46%.

All major S&P 500 indexes gained, with the materials sector up 3.44% at the top of the pack. The technology sector, which is sensitive to interest rates, gained 2.99%.

The sector with the weakest performance was health, which rose 0.89%, followed by the 1.68% advance of the Energy index.