Milan Stock Exchange: Closes at +0.84% ​​after ECB, Tim soars +6.7%

The Milan Stock Exchange closed in positive territory, in line with other European markets, following the ECB’s decision to make a second downward adjustment to interest rates. Piazza Affari closes at +0.84% ​​with 33,453.78 points.

On the Milan stock exchange Tim shines with +6.75 after the company submitted a non-binding offer in recent weeks for what remains of BT’s operations in Italy, sources said, explaining that in its proposal the company aims to obtain around 100 million euros from the seller to acquire the assets.

Unicredit instead marks +2.88% after the bank announced it had acquired a 9% stake in Commerzbank (+2.45% in Frankfurt), paving the way for a possible acquisition that would create Germany’s largest bank.

Bank stocks are doing well after the ECB: Bper Banca +2.18%, Mps +2.07%, Popolare Sondrio +1.80%. Energy and utilities are down: Hera -1.67%, Erg -1.03%, Snam -0.96%, Terna -0.81%, A2a -0.81%.