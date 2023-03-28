“Dom.rf”: stocks of unsold housing in Russia exceeded 40 million square meters

Developers in Russia stocks of unsold housing exceeded 40 million square meters. This is reported TASS with reference to the head of the Dom.rf Analytical Center Mikhail Goldberg.

According to Goldberg, the current volume of unsold housing has reached 42.3 million square meters. The indicator turned out to be 25 percent higher than the average level of 2019-2021. At the same time, in the total volume of all housing being built by developers in the country, the share of unsold housing increased from 34 percent to 43 percent.

Goldberg also said that about 1.3 million mortgages will be issued in Russia in 2023, which is in line with 2022 levels. At the same time, the total volume will reach 4.9 trillion rubles.

Earlier, the Central Bank noted that since 2020, housing prices in Russia have grown significantly more significantly than the income of the population, despite the work of a preferential mortgage program for new buildings.