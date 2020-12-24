NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – The US stock market closed a little higher on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial (Dow Jones 30 Industrial) rose 0.23 percent to 30,199.87 points. On the other hand, there is a small minus on the weekly basis.

The market-wide S&P 500 gained 0.35 percent on 3703.06 meters. For the technology-heavy NASDAQ 100 it went up 0.46 percent to 12,711.01 points.

Overall, there was little movement with thin volumes on this trading day, which was shortened by three hours. Most European trading venues had their last trading day before Christmas the day before.

There was no market-moving news from either the corporate or the economic world. The agreement between Great Britain and the European Union on a Brexit trade pact did not move.

The biggest winning sectors in the S&P 500 were real estate and information technology. At the bottom of the table were energy stocks that were the only ones to show losses. Visa topped the Dow with a premium of more than one and a half percent. The papers of the aircraft manufacturer Boeing lost more than one percent percent at the end of the index.

The euro traded at $ 1.2183 after the market closed. The European Central Bank (ECB) had set the reference rate at 1.2193 (Wednesday: 1.2166) dollars and the dollar cost 0.8201 (0.8220) euros.

The futures contract for ten-year US government bonds (T-Note-Future) rose by 0.08 percent to 137.91 points. The yield on the ten-year bond was 0.926 percent./he