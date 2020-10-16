NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – The US stock exchanges, which were recently slowed down by corona worries, are on the up again: The Dow Jones Industrial (Dow Jones 30 Industrial) rose by 0.84 percent to 28,733.56 points on Friday. The best-known American share index had already stabilized somewhat on Thursday after the previous weakness – on a weekly basis, it is currently heading for a plus of a good half a percent. The market-wide S&P 500 recently gained 0.52 percent to 3501.35 points and the technology-heavy NASDAQ 100 was up 0.35 percent at 11,939.64 points.

Observers identified good retail sales as the main props. In September these rose more than twice as much as expected. Consumer spending is a major driver of the US economy. In addition, consumer confidence collected by the University of Michigan brightened more than expected in October. In contrast, data on industrial production and capacity utilization in September fell short of the forecasts of economists.

Boeing (Boeing) titles (Boeing) were among the biggest winners in the Dow, up over two and a half percent. According to the European aviation authority EASA, the aircraft manufacturer’s 737 Max crisis jet should be allowed to take off again this year. This could mean that Boeing’s most popular aircraft type, which has been in force since March 2019, could be lifted after more than a year and a half. Aviation authorities from all over the world withdrew its approval from the Boeing jet after two crashes with 346 deaths last year.

Pfizer’s shares were up just under three and a half percent. The pharmaceutical company announced that it would apply for an emergency permit for its Covid-19 vaccine in November.

Owners of the recently battered Navistar papers (Navistar International) were able to look forward to a significant price recovery of almost 23 percent to 43.55 US dollars. The VW (Volkswagen (VW) vz) utility vehicle holding TRATON gave in to the pressure for a slightly higher takeover price for the US truck manufacturer over the last few meters. VW and Traton announced that they had agreed to take over the remaining Navistar shares for 44.50 US dollars per share. The offer was previously $ 43.

The fact that Hertz Global Holdings (Hertz Rental Car) received a cash injection of 1.65 billion US dollars from financial investors in order to reposition itself in the ongoing insolvency proceedings brought a fireworks display to the parent company of the car rental company Hertz. Most recently there was an increase of 135 percent to $ 2.42. Of the more than $ 20 that the shares had cost in March before the outbreak of the Corona crisis, they are miles away – not to mention the record highs of over $ 50 from 2016.

Meanwhile, Schlumberger’s shares plummeted by almost eight and a half percent. The oil field service provider disappointed investors with its sales development in the past quarter. At the information technology company Hewlett Packard Enterprise, shareholders had to cope with a price drop of three percent despite a raised profit outlook.

Gilead Sciences shares went down more than one percent. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), several potential corona drugs checked in worldwide test series have shown little or no benefit. This also includes the Gilead drug Remdesivir, the US President Donald Trump after being infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus. The drug is also approved in Europe for the therapy of Covid-19./gl/men