NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – The political hangover in the dispute over the Corona economic stimulus package brought losses to Wall Street on Friday. Stockbrokers also cited the renewed concerns about a further deterioration in relations between the US and China as a burden. The most important indices were each around one percent lower from trading.

Dow Jones Industrial (Dow Jones 30 Industrial) was down 0.88 percent to 27,657.42 points. On a weekly basis, this results in an anemic minus of 0.03 percent. On Monday, mergers and takeovers had initially heated the mood, on the following trading days the price action has calmed down in the meantime, before investors then reacted significantly more nervously on Friday.

The market-wide S&P 500 lost 1.12 percent to 3319.47 points. For the technology-heavy NASDAQ 100, it fell 1.30 percent to 10,936.98 points./la/fba