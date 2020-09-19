The political stalemate in the dispute over the corona stimulus package brought losses to Wall Street on Friday. Stockbrokers also named the again …

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – The political hangover in the dispute over the Corona economic stimulus package brought losses to Wall Street on Friday. Stockbrokers also cited the renewed concerns about a further deterioration in relations between the US and China as a burden. The most important indices were each around one percent lower from trading.

Dow Jones Industrial (Dow Jones 30 Industrial) was down 0.88 percent to 27,657.42 points. On a weekly basis, this results in an anemic minus of 0.03 percent. On Monday, mergers and takeovers had initially heated the mood, on the following trading days the price action has calmed down in the meantime, before investors then reacted significantly more nervously on Friday.

The market-wide S&P 500 lost 1.12 percent to 3319.47 points. For the technology-heavy NASDAQ 100, it fell 1.30 percent to 10,936.98 points.

Investors expected more from this week, wrote analyst Craig Erlam from broker Oanda Europe. Although the US Federal Reserve maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy at the latest meeting, it did not provide any new impetus. In addition, the US Congress desperately needs an agreement on an urgently needed economic stimulus package to counter the effects of the corona pandemic, while the number of infections rose rapidly worldwide.

Experts from large US banks are now gradually losing confidence that Congress will soon release aid for states and cities that are confronted with slumped tax revenues in the wake of the recession. Bank of America analysts wrote that their “expectations are fading” that such an aid package can be passed before the presidential election in November.

Corporate news came from the technology industry. Oracle’s shares lost just under one percent after the administration of US President Donald Trump increased the pressure in the struggle for the future of the popular video app Tiktok. The software company was last discussed as a technology partner for Tiktok.

As of Sunday, it should no longer be possible in the USA to download Tiktok and the WeChat chat service. Tiktok should also no longer work for users in the USA from mid-November, while this should be the case for WeChat from Sunday. However, Trump has set a deadline of November 12 within which national security concerns can still be allayed, said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

Meanwhile, the developer of design software for the computer game industry Unity Software made a brilliant debut on the stock market. The first price was $ 75, 44 percent above the issue price. In the end, the shares were quoted at a good $ 68.

Beyond Meat’s shares suffered from negative analyst comment and fell more than five percent. The above-average price development of the papers of the manufacturer of meat substitute products based on plants is no longer rational and decoupled from the stagnating fundamental data, wrote the expert Ken Goldman of the US bank JPMorgan. The expert considers the market expectations to be too ambitious.

The euro was last listed at 1.1844 US dollars. The European Central Bank had set the reference rate at 1.1833 (Thursday: 1.1797) dollars. The dollar cost 0.8451 (0.8477) euros. Trendy ten-year US Treasuries fell 1/32 of a point to 99 11/32 points. They yielded 0.694 percent./la/fba

— By Lutz Alexander, dpa-AFX —