NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – Wall Street has shifted back into reverse after two winning days in a row. Technology stocks, which are considered to be very cyclical, came under pressure on Friday. Stockbrokers referred to President Donald Trump’s corona infection as a burden. In addition, the labor market report for September showed surprisingly low job growth, which also depressed the mood.

The US benchmark index Dow Jones Industrial (Dow Jones 30 Industrial) moved mostly in the red and ended up being 0.48 percent lower at 27,682.81 points. On a weekly basis, this results in an increase of 1.87 percent. The market-wide S&P 500 lost 0.96 percent on Friday to 3348.42 points.

The technology-heavy NASDAQ 100 fell by 2.83 percent to 11,255.69 points. The recently seen enormous outperformance of tech stocks, which are part of the so-called growth stocks and also the so-called momentum stocks (i.e. stocks with recently high price dynamics), have aroused covetousness among many investors, wrote the experts at Quirin Privatbank. In her opinion, technology stocks remain generally promising, but on the other hand they have already anticipated a lot of positive things in the current exchange rates./la/he