NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – The US stock market continued to bob up on Tuesday. The S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) had struggled to hit a record high in early trading, but then ran out of steam. Ultimately, there was no great joy, because the positive and negative were roughly in balance with the latest quarterly figures.

The US benchmark index Dow Jones Industrial (Dow Jones 30 Industrial) ended 0.07 percent lower at 30,937.04 points from trading. It had already closed slightly in the red on Monday. The broader S&P 500 fell 0.15 percent to 3849.62 points Tuesday after peaking at just under 3871 points in early trading. For the technology-heavy NASDAQ 100, it went up 0.05 percent to 13,490.19 points./la/he