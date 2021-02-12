The Dow Jones (Dow Jones 30 Industrial) took a break on Friday and closed little changed. The broader S&P 500 as well as the technology-heavy …

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – The Dow Jones (Dow Jones 30 Industrial) took a break on Friday and closed little changed. The broader S&P 500 as well as the technology-heavy NASDAQ 100, however, gained slightly. Investors hadn’t leaned too far out of the window before the long weekend, it said. There will be no trading in New York next Monday on the occasion of “George Washington Day”.

The Dow Jones Industrial, which had climbed another record high of 31,543 points the day before, closed on Friday 0.09 percent higher at 31,458.40 points. This resulted in a weekly gain of around one percent for the US benchmark index. The S&P 500 ended up 0.47 percent at 3934.83 points. The NASDAQ 100 gained 0.53 percent to 13,807.70 points.

In general, the declining corona infection numbers in the USA and the increasing vaccination rate have given hope again. “This makes economic easing more likely,” wrote economist Claudia Windt from Helaba. To promote the vaccination campaign, the US government has signed a contract with manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer for 100 million additional corona vaccination doses each. Moderna shares rose 0.2 percent and Pfizer shares rose 0.8 percent.

The shares of Walt Disney lost 1.7 percent after the quarterly figures and were thus bottom of the Dow. The pandemic continues to weigh heavily on the entertainment company, but due to the booming streaming business, it returned to the black in the first quarter of the business year and exceeded expectations. According to DZ analyst Manuel Müh, the group is on the “slow path back to normal”. On the whole, Disney is getting through the crisis well, according to the expert.

Bumble’s shares continued their previous day’s rally on the second day of trading, gaining 7.3 percent. On Thursday for its debut on the US technology exchange Nasdaq, the papers of the operator of the online dating platforms Bumble and Badoo had closed at 70.31 dollars, around 63 percent above the issue price of 43 dollars.

The euro held above the $ 1.21 mark in US trade and last cost $ 1.2118. The European Central Bank (ECB) had set the reference rate at $ 1.2108. The dollar had thus cost 0.8259 euros. On the US bond market, prices fell. The futures contract for ten-year Treasuries (T-Note-Future) fell by 0.24 percent to 136.49 points. The yield on the ten-year bond was 1.21 percent./edh/he