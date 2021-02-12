NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – The Dow Jones (Dow Jones 30 Industrial) took a break on Friday and closed little changed. The broader S&P 500 as well as the technology-heavy NASDAQ 100, however, gained slightly. Investors hadn’t leaned too far out of the window before the long weekend, it said. There will be no trading in New York next Monday on the occasion of “George Washington Day”.

The Dow Jones Industrial, which had climbed another record high of 31,543 points the day before, closed on Friday 0.09 percent higher at 31,458.40 points. This resulted in a weekly gain of around one percent for the US benchmark index. The S&P 500 ended up 0.47 percent at 3934.83 points. The NASDAQ 100 gained 0.53 percent to 13,807.70 points. / Edh / he