NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – Investors’ desire to buy, driven by the hope of further government aid, set some US indices with further records on Friday. However, the Dow Jones Industrial (Dow Jones 30 Industrial) was not one of them: When the momentum subsided, the leading index was even clearly in the red at times. But he struggled and brought with 31 097.97 points an increase of 0.18 percent over the finish line. For the first week of the year 2021, he posted a profit of 1.6 percent.

Other indices again set higher records: the market-wide S&P 500 at 3826 points and the technology-heavy NASDAQ 100 above the 13,000 mark. In the end, the S&P rose 0.55 percent to 3824.68 points. The Nasdaq selection index once again outshone its peers with an increase of 1.28 percent to 13,105.20 points.

According to Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Hussey, investors ignored a disappointing US job report and rising virus infection rates and instead focused more on recently encouraging sentiment indicators and hopes for additional government aid in a Democratic presidency under Joe Biden./tih/ hey