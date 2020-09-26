NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – Rising technology stocks led a lively recovery on the US stock exchanges on Friday. Because of economic and political concerns, the Dow Jones Industrial (Dow Jones 30 Industrial) started trading listless, but then investors became more and more courageous. In the end, the leading index gained 1.34 percent to 27 173.96 points. In this way, he was able to reduce his weekly minus, which he suffered from the price slide on Monday, to below two percent at the last minute.

First, the negative coronavirus infection figures, the still missing US economic stimulus program and the upcoming US presidential election were referred to as a burden. But then the bargain hunters came and grabbed it, it was said at the market. The day before, the Dow had slipped to a low since the beginning of August, and has now returned above the 27,000 mark.

Above all, the strength that had recently been lost in technology stocks returned, which also gave the overall market a certain boost. The technology-heavy selection index NASDAQ 100 rose 2.34 percent to 11,151.13 points. The market-wide S&P 500 gained 1.60 percent to 3298.46 points./tih/fba