NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – On Wall Street, the mood has darkened again after the brief glimmer of light on Thursday. All major stock indices were around two percent in the red on Friday. The reasons for the decline were cited, among other things, as a fear of market dislocations due to the build-up of speculative positions in individual stocks, as well as disappointment with the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson (JohnsonJohnson).

The Dow Jones Industrial (Dow Jones 30 Industrial) broke the 30,000 point mark on Friday and ultimately fell 2.03 percent to 29,982.62 points. The resulting weekly loss of 3.27 percent is the highest since October last year. On a monthly basis, there is a decrease of around 2 percent.

The S&P 500 went down 1.93 percent on Friday to 3714.24 points. Among the technology indices, the NASDAQ 100 fell 2.09 percent to 12 925.38 points.

Most recently, experts warned again that the stock markets had become too hot after the stock exchanges had recently reached record highs. In addition to ever new lockdowns around the globe, the ongoing struggle between private and small speculators organized on the Internet on the one hand and professional hedge funds, on the other, contributed to general uncertainty. These large investors got into great economic difficulties as a result of the trial of strength and therefore had to write off losses in the billions, which, according to stock marketers, can lead to distortions in the overall market due to the close ties between hedge funds and other market players.

The excitement over the extreme price capers of the shares of Gamestop, AMC and other companies in the financial market meanwhile finally reached the political level. The background to this is the great annoyance about trade restrictions, through which investors see themselves slowed down in a profit stretch. The online broker Robinhood in particular came under massive criticism and suspected of discriminating against large Wall Street investors. After the storm of outrage and the first complaints from investors who see themselves being deprived of price gains, Robinhood recently announced that it would ease the trading restrictions on the securities again. As a result, the prices of the video game retailer Gamestop (Gamestop A) rose by 68 percent and that of the cinema chain AMC Entertainment (AMC Entertainment A) by 54 percent.

Meanwhile, Chevron’s shares in the Dow sagged by more than four percent. The second largest US oil company continues to struggle with demand problems in the Corona crisis.

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) (JohnsonJohnson) stocks, also listed in the Dow, fell 3.6 percent. The pharmaceutical company wants to apply for an emergency approval for its corona vaccine in the USA at the beginning of February. According to the relevant approval-relevant study, the vaccine from J & J’s subsidiary Janssen only achieved an effectiveness of 66 percent in the tests, which disappointed investors.

Meanwhile, with Novavax, another vaccine developer had produced much better preliminary results: an effectiveness of the protein-based agent of around 90 percent drove the papers up by 65 percent.

On the foreign exchange market, the euro benefited from mostly surprisingly good growth data from major euro countries and was quoted at 1.2135 US dollars. The European Central Bank had set the reference rate at 1.2136 (Thursday: 1.2091) dollars. The dollar cost 0.8239 (0.8270) euros. The futures contract for ten-year Treasuries (T-Note-Future) fell by 0.09 percent to 137.16 points. In return, the yield on the ten-year bond rose to 1.08 percent./la/he

— By Lutz Alexander, dpa-AFX —