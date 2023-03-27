SAO PAULO (Reuters) – JPMorgan strategists see little chance of the Brazilian stock market engaging in an uptrend in the absence of lower interest rates, or at least the expectation that there is a way to do so, according to a report to clients on Monday.

Emy Shayo and team claim that for some time they had been thinking that the likely scenario was that the stock market was experiencing the peak of pessimism, but that prices showed that the scenario could always get worse.

Last week, the Ibovespa closed below 100,000 points for the first time since mid-2022, while the EWZ – a global benchmark for Brazilian shares – touched lows since the first months of 2020, at the height of the Covid pandemic in Brazil.

The JPMorgan team maintained the “overweight” recommendation for equities in Brazil, adding that it tends to see “the glass is half full”, but acknowledged that it has been “very painful”. “Structurally speaking, there are several elements that do not necessarily support an optimistic stance on Brazil.”

For strategists, technically, the market looks ready for a rally, but they reckon that was the case last week and the week before. They assess that the fiscal package is the great piece of information pending, and the movement in interest rates is what looks interesting, capable of lifting the market.

Last Wednesday, the Central Bank kept the Selic rate at 13.75% per annum and cooled expectations of a cut soon by reinforcing that “it will persevere until it consolidates not only the disinflation process but also the anchoring of expectations in around its targets, which showed further deterioration”.

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier)