





Stocks in Asia and the Pacific closed mostly higher on Tuesday, 16, following the positive tone of Wall Street. China’s main stock index Shanghai Composite was up 0.05% today to 3,277.88 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite rose 0.43% to 2,227.04 points.

Elsewhere in the Asian region, South Korean Kospi rose 0.22% in Seoul to 2,533.52 points as it returned from a national holiday in South Korea, and Taiex posted a marginal gain of 0.02% in Taiwan. , at 15,420.57 points.

In Tokyo, the Japanese Nikkei was practically stable, down 0.01%, at 28,868.91 points, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell 1.05%, at 19,830.52 points, pressured by technology stocks. .

The predominance of risk appetite in Asia reflected the behavior of the New York stock exchanges, which recovered during yesterday’s trading session, after initially reacting downwards to weak data from China and the US.

In Oceania, the Australian stock exchange was in the black today, boosted by BHP and other big miners. The S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.58% in Sydney, 7,105.40 points. Just BHP, which nearly tripled its profit in the fiscal year through June, jumped 4.09%. With information from Dow Jones Newswires.







