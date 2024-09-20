European stocks open lower except Madrid

European stock markets opened lower, except Madrid where the Ibex-35 advanced by 0.12% to 11,790.00 points. Markets take a breather a day after gains and records in the wake of the Fed’s first rate cutIn Frankfurt the Dax fell 0.55% to 18,903.75 points, in London the Ftse 100 fell 0.56% to 8,282.38 points and in Paris the Cac 40 fell 0.24% to 7,599.71 points. Milan was also negative with the Ftse Mib marking -0.40%.

Milan Stock Exchange: early stages in decline, industry bad, banks up

The first phase of decline at the Milan Stock Exchange after yesterday’s enthusiasm caused by the Fed’s rate cut. The Ftse Mib falls by 0.29% and falls again below 34 thousand points (33,975). Banks are positive with Unicredit at +0.12%, Intesa +0.42%, Mps +0.10%. Among insurance companies, Generali is up 0.39% and Unipol is up +0.45%. Tim drops 0.14%. Main energy stocks are mixed with Enel and Eni at +0.14 and -0.53 percent respectively. As for industrials, Leonardo falls by 0.21%, Pirelli loses 0.83%, Stellantis drops by 2.09%.