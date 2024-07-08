French Elections: What’s Behind the Markets’ Cautious Optimism? Here’s Which Assets Investors Like

“The reaction of the financial markets to the results of the French elections, which saw the victory of the left against the far right led by Marine Le Penis cautiously optimistic. The investors they seem to have appreciated the lack of a too marked shift towards right-wing sovereignism, while remaining vigilant in the face of a political situation that is not easy to manage”.

As Gianluca VerzelliHead of Wealth Management of Sella Heritage Bank comment with Affaritaliani.it the reaction of the markets to the French elections which saw the boom of the far left Jean-Luc Melenchon against the far-right party of Marine Le Pen. An all-left victory that saw European stock markets first open in the red, before turning positive.

European stock markets do not seem particularly shaken by the French result…

Despite the political complexities, the markets’ response has been measured, partly because the dynamics had already been anticipated and partly because of the general government uncertainty that does not allow for overly bold reactions. This caution is also reflected in expectations for the upcoming US elections, another event that could significantly influence the markets.

What changes now for investors?

For savers, the last two weeks largely influenced by the French elections have been just a “parenthesis”. Such turbulence, in fact, does not seem to have changed the long-term perspective.

Despite these two weeks of increased volatility, in fact, the markets have returned to focusing on fundamentals. Inflation in the United States and good corporate results, both in America and Europe, have returned to the center of attention, together with future economic forecasts and the still tense global geopolitical picture.

Is it advisable to invest in government bonds today?

In a context of uncertaintyinvestors also seek refuge in assets considered safe, such as Italian government bonds and Europeans which, at the moment, offer high returns, interesting in the short term and are certainly an opportunity not to be underestimated if you want to invest.

Despite the difficulties, the general feeling is that, compared to two years ago, there is a greater willingness to invest, a choice that reflects an attitude of caution but also of opportunistic consideration of the economic fundamentals that, despite everything, still offer interesting opportunities.

What about the stock market?

In this case, the focus is particularly on the US technology sector, which continues to divide “insiders” between those who see room for further growth and those who do not. It will be interesting to see how long the interest in artificial intelligence will last…

Could the ECB change its plans to lower interest rates?

The analysis of fundamental data such as inflation, as also underlined by recent statements by the President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde in Europe and US officials regarding the Federal Reserve, remains crucial to guide investment decisions. A further decline in markets before the end of the year, which is the most likely thing even if it is thought to happen immediately after the summer holidays, will depend largely on signals on inflation, a key indicator of global economic health.