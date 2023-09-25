Stockman | The analyst considers the sale of Stockmann department stores even more likely

Stockmann said on Monday that he is evaluating alternatives for his department store business. According to the Inderes analyst, one option would be some kind of arrangement with the store chain belonging to Stockmann’s owners.

Department store company Stockmann said on Monday that he plans to change the group’s name to Lindex Group. A possible name change would not affect Stockmann’s department stores, which would continue to operate under the Stockmann brand.

In addition, the company said that it will launch a strategic evaluation of the group’s department store business. According to the company, the options include increasing the independence of the department store business within the group, possible ownership changes or strategic partnerships, or maintaining the current structure.

Analyst at the analysis company Inderes Rauli Juva estimates in his review that one strong alternative would be some sort of arrangement with the German Peek & Cloppenburg store chain. Peek & Cloppenburg is owned by the Swiss JC Holding, which is one of Stockmann’s major owners.

“We noticed that the clearest value creation would occur by completely separating the department store business from the group, while other alternatives would not create value in the same way,” Juva writes in his review.

According to Stockmann’s press release, the group expects the strategic assessment to be completed during 2024.

at Stockmann is undergoing corporate restructuring, which it announced in December 2020. The company said in July in its interim report, that the company restructuring is nearing its end and the goal is to complete it as soon as possible.

“Not today about the renovation process [maanantaina] nothing new has been told, so it doesn’t seem like it’s going to end yet. However, this does not prevent us from seeing a possible sale of the department stores or another arrangement”, Juva estimates.

Juva points out that for now it is not known for sure if the department store operations will be sold and if so, when. However, according to Juva’s assessment, the probability of a sale has clearly increased.