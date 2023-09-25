Monday, September 25, 2023
Stockman | Stockmann’s share is on the rise after the news of the name change

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 25, 2023
in World Europe
Stockmann’s shares were up almost 15 percent on Monday morning.

Stockmann’s the stock opened the week with a strong rise after the news of the name change on Monday morning.

At 11 o’clock, i.e. an hour after the start of trading, the stock was up almost 15 percent. It’s about Stockmann’s biggest sunrise of the year. So far, the biggest daily rise was seen on Friday, May 12, when the stock rose 7.6 percent.

Stockmann’s share cost about 2.4 euros at 11 o’clock on Monday. At that share price, the company’s market value would be more than 360 million euros. The market value is the highest of the year, but far from the company’s peak years.

In October 2010, Stockmann’s market value was at its highest at more than 2.1 billion euros, i.e. more than 480 percent higher than on Monday.

The company said this morning that it is considering changing the name of its group to Lindex Group. At the same time, Stockmann says that it is also exploring alternatives for its department store business.

According to the group’s press release, the name change would better reflect Lindex’s role in its business. However, a possible name change would not affect Stockmann department stores, which would continue to operate under the Stockmann brand.

In 2022, Lindex’s turnover of 661 million euros made up more than two-thirds of Stockmann Group’s turnover, and with its operating profit of 90 million euros, Lindex made the largest part of Stockmann Group’s result, the group’s press release says.

